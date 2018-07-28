Copper higher

Beijing : Copper prices edged higher on Friday as markets were buoyed by an easing of trade tensions between the United States and the EU.

After meeting European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the two would work toward eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods.

Copper is on course to gain 2.4 percent on the London Metal Exchange and 3.7 percent on the Shanghai Futures Exchange this week, which would mark its first weekly rise in seven on both bourses after fears of a global trade war dragged prices down.

But Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdowm Futures, warned it was premature to say metals markets had stabilised.

"There is still quite a large disconnect in the global economy and until that settles and there is evidence of realignment it´s unlikely that it will be plain sailing for the metals prices," he wrote in a note.