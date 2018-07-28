Cotton unchanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi : Slow trading activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates remained unchanged.
Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rates unchanged at Rs9,200/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,860/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs9,345/maund and Rs10,015/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
An analyst said the market still traded at eight-year high, while chances persisted for its further going up.
Karachi cotton market recorded six transactions of around 2,000 bales at the rate of Rs9,350 to Rs9,450/maund. Of these, 400 bales each of Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Hyderabad and More were sold for Rs9,400/maund, while 200 bales of Tando Adam exchanged hands at Rs9,400 to Rs9,450/maund and 200 bales of Vehari were sold for Rs9,350/maund.
