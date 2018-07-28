Oil slips

Tokyo : Oil prices slipped on Friday in quiet trading after three days of gains, but took support from Saudi Arabia halting crude transport through a key shipping lane, falling U.S. inventories and easing trade tensions between Washington and Europe.

Brent futures were down 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $74.32 a barrel by 0236 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were 7 cents lower, at $69.54, after posting a nearly 0.5-percent gain the previous session.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, noted trading volumes were about a quarter of the daily average with very little news to drive the market. "We are looking forward to the inventory numbers next week," he said.