Dollar stable

TOKYO: The dollar steadied on Friday following a rally against its peers overnight, as investors awaited U.S. economic growth data, which could give a fresh catalyst for direction amid a wider focus on global monetary policy and bond yield direction.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback´s strength against a basket of six major currencies, stood little changed at 94.719.It had risen 0.4 percent overnight to pull away from a two-week trough of 94.084 as the euro slid sharply after the European Central Bank kept to its planned timetable to move away from its accommodative monetary policy.

While the euro´s downturn provided the dollar with a significant lift, the U.S. currency enjoyed support from other quarters as well.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield extended its overnight rise and touched a six-week high of 2.988 percent as traders braced for a potentially strong reading of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) data, set for release later on Friday.

The U.S. economy is expected to have increased at a 4.1 percent annualised rate in the second quarter, following a 2.0 percent pace of growth in the first quarter.