Sat July 28, 2018
Business

REUTERS
July 28, 2018

Yuan declines

LONDON: China´s yuan was heading on Friday for its longest weekly losing streak since November 2015, going against broadly firmer emerging markets after Beijing and Washington squared off at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The United States and China presented radically different visions of Beijing´s economic model at the WTO on Thursday, with Washington´s ambassador criticising "the world´s most protectionist economy" and his Chinese counterpart describing a U.S. report as "half-cooked".

The Chinese currency breached the key 6.8 per dollar level a day after the WTO clash, down 0.5 percent to 13-month lows. The yuan has been under sustained pressure since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all imports from China.

"It´s tit-for-tat tactics it seems a never-ending cycle of measures and counter-measures," said Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD Securities.

