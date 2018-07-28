Stocks rally 1.6 percent on promise of economic stability

Stocks rallied by 1.6 percent on Friday following likely prime minister Imran Khan’s pledge to safeguard tax revenue, and decrease government expenses, as well as institutional interest ahead of major earnings announcements due next week, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said higher trades on institutional interest in oil, banking and cement stocks ahead of major earning announcements due next week triggered the rally.

“Investors await new government policies that are likely to resolve external account imbalances, and rupee instability. Post-election rally on likely economic reforms by the new government played a catalytic role in the record bullish close,” he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 1.66 percent or 697.29 points to close at 42,786.45 points. KSE-30 shares index rose 1.87 percent or 390.89 points to end at 21,335.95 points.

Of the 353 active scrips, 264 advanced, 72 declined, and 17 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 385.493 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 254.328 billion shares in the previous session.

An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said, “The positive sentiment was attributable to a) PMLN’s decision to not boycott parliament on the issue of poll rigging, and b) the victory speech made by Imran Khan in which he pointed out reforms to bring down the input costs for business.”

Trading activity also improved significantly as 385 million shares were traded as opposed to 254 million shares traded in the previous session, the analyst added.

The stock market posted a sharp increase, and in the last three sessions has recorded an increase of 2,323 points or 5.7 percent on hopes that the new government would boost investment especially from overseas Pakistanis and improve ties with US, China, Iran and India.

Imran Khan on Thursday said that every step would be taken to boost trade relationship with India to end poverty in the subcontinent. However, an expert said while the speech carried weight, and was praised from every nook and corner, the core issues hurting Pakistan were the external issues.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs133.12 to close at Rs2,795.65/share, and Indus Motor Company, up Rs56.45 to close at Rs1,354.96/share.

The major losers were Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs100.00 to end at Rs2,050.00/share, and Colgate Palmolive, down Rs90.00 to close at Rs2,890.00/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in World Call Telecom with a turnover of 20 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.17 to close at Rs1.96/share. It was followed by Lotte Chemical with a turnover of 13.867 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.64 to close at Rs1.61/share.

Pakistan Suzuki Motors Company Limited witnessed the lowest volumes with a turnover of 19,600 shares. Its scrip lost Rs2.77 to close at Rs345.18/share.