Moody’s terms IMF bailout as policy option for new government

KARACHI: Rating agency Moody’s on Friday said possible policy options for the PTI-led new government include monetary and fiscal policy tightening, further exchange rate depreciation, and turning to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for external financing.

“However, the implementation of such measures may face delays as PTI’s election pledge also includes increasing social spending, reducing taxes – as part of tax reform plans – and lowering energy costs,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The credit rating agency said Pakistan’s heightened external vulnerability is the chief credit challenge in the near term for the new government.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party appears on track to win the largest number of parliamentary seats in general election and has already declared victory, even though the results remain contested.

The new government would inherit deteriorating external account with a 13-year high growth of 5.8 percent in the last fiscal year. Economic situation turned volatile with a flurry of political instability that discouraged foreign investors and local businesses alike. International financial institutions had termed political stability as the key to keep growth momentum in various reports.

Current account deficit widened 42 percent to $18 billion, equal $1.2 billion a month, which is barely sufficient to meet two months of import cover.

Analysts, however, said the economic situation is not as worst as it was in 2013 when Pakistan resorted to IMF’s bailout to replenish its foreign exchange reserves that hit close to a decade-low mark of six billion dollars in 2013. Power outages, which hampered industrial cycle, waned to bare minimum from 20-hours a day.

Still, the country needs a financial buttress to address its external account vulnerabilities, they added.

Moody’s said Pakistan’s credit challenges, in the long run, include the country’s very low global competitiveness, institutional weaknesses relating to governance, rule of law and control of corruption and a narrow tax base.

“We expect the ongoing implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to drive improvements in power supply and infrastructure, which should raise economic competitiveness and boost industrial activity over time,” Moody’s added.

The country has been seeing a number of infrastructure uplifts financed by China’s more than $60 billion of funds during the last couple of years. CPEC also caused an increase in imports of capital-intensive items. The central bank said such imports started to decelerate as the projects are reaching an advance stage.

Moody’s further said low tax to GDP ratio and tackling of corruption would be key challenges to the new government.

“The anti-corruption platform that PTI ran on has the potential to address some long-standing institutional weaknesses, although measures to improve governance and reduce corruption will be challenging for any new government to implement,” it added.

“Given limited success on tax reform by previous governments, we think the narrowness of the country’s tax base will remain a key challenge for the new government.”