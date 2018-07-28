Nepra seeks policy consistency to shed reliance on imported fuels

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday called for consistency in policies to shed reliance on imported fuels and diversify energy mix.

Nepra said prices of solar and wind technologies have plummeted over the past years, but the growth of renewable generation facilities has not been witnessed as expected.

“The generation plans over the next three years also do not include major additions of solar and wind,” the authority said in a state of industry report 2017.

Nepra underlined inconsistent position of the power division with regards to introduction of renewable energy-based generation facilities and advised the division to be consistent to achieve overall objectives of fuel diversity and reduce dependence on imported fuels.

Nepra said initially some technical issues, like absence of relevant studies required to establish limits for the induction of wind and solar generation facilities for safe and reliable operation of the overall grid, prevented development of renewable power generation facilities on a large scale.

“The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) could not provide a clear policy about the induction of renewable energy-based projects, although a number of solar and wind-based power generation projects completed all procedural requirements for implementation,” it added.

Nepra said small hydropower plants, which also represent a renewable energy source, could not be built as the power division did not provide a clear policy about their induction.

Barring a number of issues like continuity of power supply throughout the year in case of small hydropower generation plants and intermittent nature of power supply in case of wind and solar, the advantages of the technologies make them the priority source of power generation in the long term scenario of any country in the world.

Nepra advised competitive bidding regime to have more attractive tariffs for the sector. The role of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has become extremely important as being the relevant agency under the Ministry of Energy for the development of renewable energy projects, it said. AEDB expressed commitment, in the past, to develop detailed documents including request for proposal to facilitate competitive bidding for inducting renewable energy based projects.

“After a lapse of more than year and a half, however, AEDB has not been able to come up with these documents, thus creating an overall uncertainty in the sector specifically for prospective investors in the renewable energy,” it added.

Nepra urged ministry of energy (power division) to take a clear and consistent policy about the induction of solar, wind and small hydropower projects. AEDB should initiate schedule for competitive bidding in solar and wind power projects at the earliest.

Nepra has notified multiple tariffs under the Up-front Tariff (Approval and Procedure) Regulations 2011, including upfront tariffs for bagasse and small hydropower generation plants for providing an incentivised regime for clean power technologies. However, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), sole procurer of power, has in various cases refused to grant authorisation for projects being implemented under tariffs and licenses granted by the regulator.

Moreover, CPPA acted in an ad-hoc and discriminatory manner towards various independent power producers and other power projects. Nepra advised the ministry to streamline internal functioning of CPPA-G on the matters.