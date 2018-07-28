Urea sales up 45pc year on year in June ‘18

KARACHI: Local urea sales declined 45 percent to 608,000 tons on year on year basis in June 2018, National Fertilizer Development Corporation (NFDC) data showed on Friday.

On a sequential basis, however, urea sales improved by 23 percent month on month, indicating improvement in overall off take. “Weaker sales on a year on year basis are due to high base of sales during the corresponding period which saw pre-buying and stocking of urea and record sales of over one million tons,” said Faizan Ahmed, an analyst at JS Securities.

Compared to the last four years, urea sales remained lower by 11 percent, averaging 682,000 tons in the month of June. However, excluding last year’s sales of over one million tons, the average of urea sales for the remaining three year period (2013-2015) drops down to 556,000 tons; implying 9.0 percent better sales during the month of June 2018.

Cumulative urea sales in the first half of 2018 remained largely flat at 2,742,000 tons (down 2.0 percent year on year) whereas urea inventory at the end of June 2018 clocked-in at 167,000 tons.

Low inventory levels amidst absence of production from three urea producers continue to benefit local manufacturers in the form of stronger urea bag prices in the local market, which are currently hovering in the range of Rs1,550-Rs1,580/share.

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) sales fell 13 percent in the second quarter, though they were up 15 percent year on year. Higher pre-season buying in the first quarter, due to expected price hike was the main factor behind the sequential decline.

Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) sales were generally weak showing a quarter on quarter and year on year, decline of 13 percent and 38 percent, respectively due to likely product substitution in favour of urea.

NP/NPK sales were up two percent quarter on quarter, but registered a 42 percent year on year fall due to last year’s higher base, as they are considered close substitute for DAP.