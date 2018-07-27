Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

P
PPI
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FO asks India to stop spewing venom on Pak elections

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) has said that Indian media should stop spewing venom on Elections 2018 in Pakistan.In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said elections are part of democratic process and anyone who assumes helm of affairs through electoral process should be acknowledged.

The spokesperson asked the Indian media and politicians to focus attention on their internal issues rather than meddling into affairs of neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar