FO asks India to stop spewing venom on Pak elections

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) has said that Indian media should stop spewing venom on Elections 2018 in Pakistan.In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said elections are part of democratic process and anyone who assumes helm of affairs through electoral process should be acknowledged.

The spokesperson asked the Indian media and politicians to focus attention on their internal issues rather than meddling into affairs of neighbouring countries.