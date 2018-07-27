5 Indian troops hurt in Kashmir grenade attack

SRINAGAR: At least five paramilitary troopers were wounded on Thursday after militants carried out a grenade attack in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said.

The grenade was hurled at a contingent of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in main Bijbehara town of Anantnag district, about 44 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police said the grenade exploded with a bang, leaving CRPF personnel wounded. “Five CRPF personnel were brought to hospital in wounded condition today,” Doctor Showkat Ahmad, medical superintendent at Bijbehara hospital told Xinhua over telephone. All of them have suffered splinter wounds in grenade attack and were provided medical aid.”

The attack triggered panic in the market and people were seen running away from the spot for safety, eyewitnesses said.

Soon after the attack, police contingents rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers. So far no militant outfit has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Meanwhile, a gunfight is underway between militants and Indian troops in Handwara area of Kupwara district, northwest of Srinagar. “Exchange of fire is going on between the two sides,” a police spokesman said.

A guerilla war is going on between militants and Indian troopers stationed in the region since 1989. However, of late Indian policemen too have been trained to fight them.