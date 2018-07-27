5 more soldiers martyred during polls duty: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Five more sons of soil have embraced ‘’Shahadat’’ (martyrdom) while serving the nation during elections duty, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Thursday.
“Vehicle after delivering election material at NA-12 RO office fell 250 feet down the cliff on road side. No sacrifice is more sacred than the life sacrificed in line of duty”, the DG ISPR added.
RAWALPINDI: Five more sons of soil have embraced ‘’Shahadat’’ (martyrdom) while serving the nation during elections duty, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Thursday.
“Vehicle after delivering election material at NA-12 RO office fell 250 feet down the cliff on road side. No sacrifice is more sacred than the life sacrificed in line of duty”, the DG ISPR added.
Comments