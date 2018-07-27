PTI, allies can go their way

ISLAMABAD: Keeping aside all the controversies surrounding conduct of general elections, in house of 342 seats, the PTI will be depended on support of its allies (PML-Q & AML) and some independents to be in a comfortable position to attain simple majority figure of 172 to make the government in the centre.

In 342-member National Assembly, PTI’s strength will be 160 after acquiring 29 women’s reserved seats and 4 or 5 reserved seats for minorities.

After excluding four additional seats, won by the PTI chief Imran Khan and the one by PTI’ Ghulam Sarwar Khan and considering 7 or 8 independents joining it and making its total strength 126 in the NA, PTI can bag 16 women seats from Punjab, 8 from KP, one or two from Balochistan, and three from Sindh for the national assembly.

PTI’s ally PMLQ has won four seats from Punjab and by having one independent winner candidate with it, it can also have one women’s seat. Awami Muslim League (AML)’s Sheikh Rasheed is already supporting PTI and considering that some independents from Fata who will not join PTI formally will support the government in the centre as usual PTI’s support in the NA will reach to the figure of 173 which is a comfortable majority.

Support from BAP (1), GDA (2), BNP-M (5) and MQM (8) will be a bonus for the PTI. Keeping in view that the opposition parties PMLN or PPP will not try to dislodge the PTI government through any no confidence move, PTI government will be stable even with the support of 173 MNAs only. This position can be more strengthened after results of by-election on some of the constituencies as electorate often support ruling party during such polls.

PML-N’ strength in the National Assembly will reach 80 after acquiring 14 women’s seats and two or three minority’s seats. PPP’s strength in the NA will touch the figure of 56 after acquiring nine women’s seats from Sindh and two from Punjab in the NA. MMA tally will be 15 after acquiring one women’s seat from KP and Balochistan in the NA. BNP will also get a women’s seat from Balochistan in the NA. On the basis of so far results, party position in the National Assembly will be like this: PTI 160, PML-N 80, PPP 56, MMA 15, MQM 8, PML-Q 5, BNP 5, GDA 2, BAP 1, AML 1, ANP 1, Independents 7.