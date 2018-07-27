BBC apologises over Imran-Wasim mix-up

LONDON: The British Broadcasting Corporation's flagship show Newsnight has apologised for showing footage of Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram instead of his former teammate-turned-politician Imran Khan.

The flagship BBC2 news programme opened with a piece documenting Imran Khan's journey from a cricketing hero to a potential prime minister. But instead of showing the right-handed all-rounder in action, footage of left-arm pace bowler Wasim Akram demolishing a batsman's stumps was shown. Eagle-eyed viewers picked up on the error and the programme apologised on Twitter.