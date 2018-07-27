Imran most successful among cricketers who entered politics

LAHORE: Although numerous Pakistani and international cricketers have taken a plunge into politics, Imran Khan is the only one who has eventually found himself at the apex of power after a 22-year long and untiring struggle.

Imran’s party - the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf - has emerged as the most popular political entity in the recent 2018 Pakistan’s general elections, paving way for him to form and lead a government in not-so-distant future.

Research shows that before Imran, former Pakistani fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz had been a member of both Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Sarfraz had contested the 1988 general elections on a PPP ticket from Lahore during Benazir Bhutto’s comeback trail. He was initially declared successful, but on a recount, the result was reversed and he lost by about 400 votes.

Sachin Tendulkar, the most successful batsman in cricketing history, became an Indian senator in 2012.

Former Pakistani captain Aamir Sohail had joined the PML-N in August 2011, but left the party a few years later.

Another former Pakistani skipper Salim Malik had joined the PML-Q in July 2017.

Great West Indian fast bowler Wesley Hall had served in both the Barbados Senate and its House of Assembly, and became the island’s minister for tourism in 1987. Probably the scariest sight for a Test batsman in the 1960s, Hall took 192 Test wickets. Charles Burgess Fry played cricket and football for England, good-class rugby, once equalled the world long-jump record, and was also reputedly offered the throne of Albania.

Stylish England batsman and captain Ted Dexter had led England in the 1964 Ashes series - but gave up the captaincy to contest a seat in the general election. He lost the vote to Jim Callaghan, who later became prime minister.

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin had joined the Congress in 2009. He won the Lok Sabha elections from Moradabad by beating BJP rival Kunwar Kumar Singh by a thumping margin. Azhar played for India between 1984 and 2000, but was later embroiled in a match-fixing controversy - that consequently banned him from the game for life.

Dashing Sri Lankan batsman and captain Sanath Jayasuriya is the only cricketer who was an active politician during his playing days. In 2010, he became a legislator. The Sri Lankan made his debut in 1989 and served the country for 22 long years.