ECP system to get online results ran into snags

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) placed Result Management System (RMS) for obtaining online computed results from Returning Officers on form 47 on the basis of each constituency but this system failed to perform on the Election Day, raising many questions on the credibility of the whole electoral process.

This online system was procured with Rs850 million from funding of the donors. The delay in announcement of provisional results raised many eyebrows which will cause unprecedented dent to the credibility of the whole process.

The political parties are now alleging that their polling agents were not given form 45 and the results were delayed to allegedly maneuver and change the results. However, the ECP says that the RMS and RTS (Result Transmission System) faced technical problems after which the results announcement got delayed.

Now the blame game has started as no one was accepting responsibility but it must be investigated to fix the responsibility that who advised and approved to ECP for procurement of such a system which failed to deliver the desired results. The ECP itself lacked capacity to develop its IT system and then run it effectively, said the sources. There is need to understand basic difference between Result Management System (RMS) and Result Transmission System (RTS). The Nadra has helped the ECP to develop RTS only under which the polling station results on form 45 were supposed to be submitted to the ECP and ROs through online whatsapp.