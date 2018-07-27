Graft suspects must be well treated: China

BEIJING: Suspects held under a controversial new detention measure introduced nation-wide by China's anti-graft super ministry this year must be well treated, the corruption watchdog said on Thursday.

China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, finalised in March the establishment of a National Supervision Commission with the power to investigate all state employees, expanding the power of the existing regulator that had previously focused on Communist Party members. The powerful new body has been criticised by some legal scholars for failing to protect the rights of suspects during investigations, in part because it will use a controversial "liuzhi", or detention, system that operates outside existing criminal procedure law.

President Xi Jinping launched a sweeping campaign against deep-seated corruption more than five years ago.

There have been several high-profile cases of graft suspects being mistreated or tortured, which the government has vowed to root out. The graft-fighting Central Commission for Discipline Inspection outlined new rules it said made clear that the new detention method was not to be abused and acknowledged public concern.