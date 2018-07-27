Fri July 27, 2018
REUTERS
July 27, 2018

Xi urges global institutions to fight trade protectionism

JOHANNESBURG: Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a concerted effort by global institutions such as the United Nations, the G7 and the World Trade Organisation to fight unilateralism and protectionism in a speech on Thursday at a BRICS summit in South Africa.

Xi also called for dialogue to settle disputes on global trade, underlining remarks he made at the opening of the summit the previous day urging a rejection of unilateralism in the wake of tariff threats by US President Donald Trump.

Trump´s warnings have given Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa fresh impetus to enhance trade cooperation, and their leaders found a collective voice championing global trade at the three-day summit.

"We must work together ... to safeguard the rule-based multilateral trading regime; promote trade and investment, globalisation and facilitation; and reject protectionism outright," Xi said.

On Wednesday, Xi said there would be no winner in a global trade war. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for more trade within the BRICS bloc. He said the BRICS grouping represented a significant portion of global gross domestic product and welcomed closer cooperation between businesses from the countries within the bloc.

