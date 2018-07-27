People’s mandate stolen: QWP chief

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao on Thursday rejected the results of general elections and alleged that the mandate of the people had been stolen.

In a statement, he accused the caretaker government and Election Commission of Pakistan had miserably failed to hold free and fair elections.

He said the electoral process was manipulated and certain political parties had been favored and the entire process of pre-election and post-election represent if aspiration.

Shepao deplored that Pakhtoons had already been the victims of bullets and now they have been deprived of the representation through the ballot.

He said the Afghan issue and the Pakhtoons would be badly hit as there were apprehensions that the inexperienced people would be unable tackle the situation.

However, he said that QWP would save the Pakhtoons from political marginalization to keep away the genuine political leadership of Parliament, which would definitely deprive the nation of genuine policies.

He deplored that the Pakhtoon leadership had been sidelined and unfortunately they would have no representation in the Parliament and it would not play its vital role for their rights.