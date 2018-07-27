PTI-JUI-F activists clash in Bannu

BANNU: Several people were injured when activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI F) clashed here on Thursday. According to details, a large number of supporters of PTI and JUI-F had gathered outside Bannu Judicial Complex to get information about the results of candidates of respective parties. When the result of provincial assembly constituency PK-90 was announced according to which former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani was declared successful his supporters started chanting slogans. Activists of rival party also started chanting slogans which led to clash in which both sides exchanged blows of kicks, fists and pelted stones at one another. Several people were reported injured in the clash. The police reached the scene and opened aerial firing to disperse the clashing people. The injured were shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case started investigation into the incident.