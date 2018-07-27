PTI tickets fail to bag win for ex-PPP leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) heavyweights from Punjab who had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not get attraction from the voters in the General Elections 2018, and they lost despite having the PTI ticket. Only two prominent PPP Jiyalas—Raja Riaz from Faisalabad and Nawab Sher Wasir from Lyyah—won their seats on the PTI ticket. While the prominent ex-PPP leaders, who contested the elections on the PTI ticket lost, include Nadeem Afzal, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Samsam Bokhari and Nazar Muhammad Gondal. However, Noor Alam from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who joined the PTI, won his seat.