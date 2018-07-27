PPP meeting today to make future strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has summoned a consultative meeting today (Friday) in Karachi to discuss the alleged rigging and political engineering in the general elections and to formulate the future line of action.

The meeting would be jointly chaired by former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the main agenda of the meeting is to discuss possibilities of making contact with the other political parties to jointly raise the issue of the rigging and political engineering in the general elections. On Thursday after the announcement of the elections result from Larkana from where Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari comes out victorious and lost the seat from Liayri, he tweeted that, “Attempts to keep me from the Parliament have failed. While party workers understandably outraged when it takes 28 hours to announce controversial results.

I request to await party policy decision after consultative meeting tomorrow.” According to sources, the party workers were outraged with the results in Karachi especially in Layari and forcing the top leadership of the party to take aggressive policy against the rigging.

Sources said it is likely that PPP in its consultative meeting would formulate the aggressive policy and to make contact with all the political parties who were complaining of rigging in the formulation of the results.