Imran’s fresh stance on Kashmir hailed

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) welcomed Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s first stance on issue of Kashmir after the victory in parliamentary elections in Pakistan, says a press release on Thursday.

It is important to mention that in his first address to nation as leader of largest political party after the elections Imran Khan suggested, "The leaders of Pakistan and India should sit down at a table and resolve the Kashmir issue.”

Praising the Imran’s speech specially its part on Kashmir, chairman Kashmir Council EU congratulated Imran over his party victory in the elections. “Imran Khan’s stance in his first speech proves that he gives an importance to the issue of Kashmir and we hope, prior to any decision on the issue, he will take Kashmiris leadership in confidence,” he said.

He also asked India to stop abuses of human rights in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and to give positive response to Imran’s stance on Kashmir.

He further said, “Kashmiri leadership should also be part of the possible dialogue in order to maintain a durable resolution to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally acknowledged disputed territory and Kashmiris who suffered due to the issue of Kashmir for last seven decades, are basic part to the dispute.” Chairman Kashmir Council EU also asked that international community should play its role for prevention of violation of human rights in IHK in order a prepare appropriate ground for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said that the people of Kashmir had offered matchless sacrifices for the resolution of Kashmir dispute and the use of brutal force by India cannot stop them from continuing the struggle to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination. Ali Raza Syed said that the people of Kashmir are determined to continue their peaceful struggle for liberation of Kashmir till its logical end.