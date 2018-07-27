Fault in transmission system cause of delay in results: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad conceded Thursday that the result transmission system did not work and was the reason behind delay in results.

Talking to journalists here, he said the ECP had received 82 per cent results within 24 hours of the fifth largest elections of the world and added in the world’s major democracies, results would take many days. “But the thing, which did not work is the result transmission system and there is no qualm in conceding it,” he maintained.

Babar Yaqoob said that they had received no complaint of rigging but bulk of the complaints received was about delay in election results. However, he said that they would have no issue, if anyone wanted to ‘see’ any constituency. He contended that it took three days to announce complete results of 2013 general election.

About the video clip being circulated on social media about a female stamping ballot papers, he said that the very clip pertained to the past elections. According to the law, he noted that the copies of form 45 were given to candidates and those, who did not get, would be provided. He claimed that the ECP had complete satisfaction that the elections were peaceful and conducted transparently.

Babar Yaqoob said the role of the military personnel was brilliant and exemplary inside and outside the polling stations as well. He thanked the army and the judiciary as well as other institutions for their cooperation in the conduct of electoral exercise across Pakistan.

He said the ECP had announced results of 82 percent constituencies and hopeful, barring a few, might be, the entire results would be announced within half an hour or so.

Babar Yaqoob noted that the results of 120 out of total 141 seats of the National Assembly from Punjab had been announced, 265 seats of the Punjab Assembly, 42 NA seats from Sindh and 105 seats of the provincial assembly, 35 NA seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 86 of the provincial assembly and 07 NA seats out of 16 from Balochistan and 35 out of 51 seats of the provincial assembly were also announced.

He thanked the political parties for listening to the point of view of the ECP and forwarded complaints. About the turnout, he said as per the available results and his personal analysis, the turnout had been over 55 per cent.

Regarding PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb about form 45, he said to have talked to the relevant district returning officers, who said in categorical terms that they had not received any complaint during elections about shortage of the forms.

Earlier in wee hours of Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza thanked all the institutions, including the army, media, and judiciary, which helped in free, fair and transparent conduct of general election in the country.

Announcing the first unofficial result in Islamabad, he said technical faults in the RTS were the main cause of delay in the announcement of election result.

Answering questions from media about allegations of rigging by certain political leaders, the Chief Election Commissioner said the election was hundred percent fair and transparent.

He said delay in the announcement of the results was caused by technical fault in RTS system, which did not mean rigging was done. He added they would see why the system did not work.