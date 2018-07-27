5 more soldiers martyred during election duty

RAWALPINDI: Five more sons of soil have embraced ''Shahadat'' (martyrdom) while serving the nation during elections duty, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Thursday. "Vehicle after delivering election material at NA-12 RO office fell 250 feet down the cliff on road side. No sacrifice is more sacred than the life sacrificed in line of duty", the DG ISPR added.