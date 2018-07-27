Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
APP
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

5 more soldiers martyred during election duty

RAWALPINDI: Five more sons of soil have embraced ''Shahadat'' (martyrdom) while serving the nation during elections duty, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Thursday. "Vehicle after delivering election material at NA-12 RO office fell 250 feet down the cliff on road side. No sacrifice is more sacred than the life sacrificed in line of duty", the DG ISPR added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar