Mayor, local govts remain suspended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mayor Wasim Akhtar and the local bodies are still suspended till notification is not issued for the restoration of local government by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). On July 10, ECP had issued an order that all local bodies across the province are suspended till July 25. While the elections have taken place, no notification was received on Thursday for the restoration of these bodies, according to official sources.
KARACHI: Mayor Wasim Akhtar and the local bodies are still suspended till notification is not issued for the restoration of local government by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). On July 10, ECP had issued an order that all local bodies across the province are suspended till July 25. While the elections have taken place, no notification was received on Thursday for the restoration of these bodies, according to official sources.
Comments