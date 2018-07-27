PO, policeman arrested with drugs

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects and seized drugs from their possession. The senior superintendent of police (SSP) of District West said that one proclaimed offender from the limits of the Peerabad police station and a police official were arrested from the limits of the Shershah police station. Proclaimed offender Muhammad Irfan, who was involved in drug peddling and street crimes, was arrested by the Peerabad station house officer (SHO). The police also seized 320 grams of Charas from the possession of Irfan. The Shershah SHO arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) M. Riaz for facilitating drug peddlers and seized 1,030 grams of Charas from his possession. Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.