12,648-gram contraband seized

SARGODHA: Police Thursday arrested 23 drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them. According to a police spokesman, police teams arrested alleged criminals and seized over 12,418 gram hashish, 230 gram heroin, 125 bottle liquor, one shotgun, one rifle and five pistols from them. The arrested people were identified as Khawar Abbas, Azhar, Nawaz, Shakir, Ghulam Hussain, Mohsin, Qasim, Abdul Rehman, Usman, Javed, Imran, Ashraf and others.