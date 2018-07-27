Fri July 27, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2018

Seven criminals held in Lahore

LAHORE: Iqbal Town investigation wing police claimed to have arrested five criminals involved in kidnapping, dacoity and other heinous crimes in the provincial metropolis.

SP Investigation Bilal Zafar has announced cash prize and commendatory certificates for the police teams. The arrested persons have been identified as Saima Bibi, Mehak Malik, Umair, Chanda Piari and Kalash Jan involved in the kidnapping of Ali Hamza from Samanabad.

Meanwhile, Wahdat Colony police arrested Insha Iqbal alias Mithu, the ringleader and Asif Ali involved in dacoities.

