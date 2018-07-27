Rahul Gandhi urges India for Pakistan-like voting system

NEW DELHI: Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has suggested how India should quit electronic voting and switch to ballet papers like Pakistan has been practicing in its recent elections lately.

The change can actually result in the conservation of a lot electricity that India has been wasting in setting up electronic voting system, said Rahul Gandhi while talking to local media. He added that India should seriously think about this relative issue and take Pakistan as an example.