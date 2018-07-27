US, China, Saudi Arabia to work with new Pak govt

WASHINGTON: As Pakistan enters into a new political era following the conclusion of its national election, the United States says it will look for opportunities to work with the new government. The affirmation, however, comes with some concerns as well.



"As Pakistan's election leaders form a new government, the United States will look for opportunities to work with them to advance our goals of security, stability and prosperity in South Asia," a State Department spokesperson on Thursday told The News.

Prioritising its preferences in the region, the State Department also expressed that it was "concerned by reports of constraints placed on freedom of expression, association, and the press leading up to the elections."

Responding to a question, the department said it awaits official results from the Election Commission of Pakistan and the election observer missions to release their preliminary findings.

Hours before the polls took place, the Trump administration officials had highlighted that they support "free, fair, transparent and accountable elections in Pakistan" while encouraging voters to peacefully exercise their democratic right.

Earlier, the State Department had also publicly announced that it was monitoring developments closely. It appreciated and supported Pakistan's implementation of its historic 2017 electoral reforms law. "This is the first time that law will actually be put into effect for these elections. We hope that the new comprehensive and transparent legal framework facilitates the peaceful transfer of civilian power to a democratically elected government," the department spokesperson had said.

APP adds: China and Saudi Arabia expressed willingness to work with new government of Pakistan. China expressed pleasure over the successful general election in Pakistan and reiterated its readiness to work with the new government to promote greater development of the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries.

“We are pleased to see Pakistan's successful general election,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said during his regular briefing held here. He said the Chinese side was willing to work with the new Pakistani government to promote greater development of the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries.

“We sincerely hope that Pakistan will maintain political and social stability and concentrate on nation-building,” he added.

The spokesperson said, the friendship between China and Pakistan had won the support of the two peoples, adding, no matter the outcome of the election, it will not affect the development of China-Pakistan relations.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Khan Hasham Bin Saddique congratulated the people of Pakistan for smooth completion of July 25 election process.

According to a press release received here from Jeddah, the Ambassador also shared the expectations of Pakistani expatriate community regarding progress and development under the upcoming government. The Ambassador lauded the courage and democratic spirit of voters for turning out on polling day in large numbers.