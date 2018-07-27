PTI to form govts in Centre, Punjab, KP: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, on Thursday said the PTI will form the government with the help of independents and PML-Q.

Talking to Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada during the election transmission, Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI doesn’t need an alliance with any party in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while it will enter into an alliance with other parties in Balochistan.

He said many candidates who didn’t get the PTI ticket in Punjab won as independents and they could come back to the party's fold. He claimed that several independents will join the PTI within the next 48 hours.

He said the nominations for chief ministers will be decided by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said the PTI candidates had won due to Imran Khan and the PTI chief will have the final word on the matter of chief ministers.

He said no decision has been taken yet on the federal cabinet or retaining or not retaining Pervaiz Khattak as KP chief minister. Meanwhile, PTI insiders told The News that before the victory speech of Chairman Imran Khan, he chaired an informal meeting of the party leaders here at Banigala to discuss the post-election options.

“We have a clearly-stated policy of not forging alliances, mainly with PML-N and PPP. Therefore, we can shortly contact the independent MNAs and MPAs for future options,” these sources explained.

They pointed out that PTI had supported some of the independents under seat adjustment too and would feel comfortable if they agreed to work together in the Centre and in the largest province. PTI will wait for announcement of complete results of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly before any decision on contacting the independents.

“Yes, the option of exploring avenues of clinching support for Sindh is also there. But first priority is the Punjab to try to put an end to the rule of Sharifs here,” they said.

Meanwhile, Imran has established a record by beating all his opponents on all the five seats of the National Assembly and the Lahore NA-131 turned out to be the toughest contest, wherein he could beat ex-minister PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique by a few hundred votes: Imran pocketed 84,313 votes and his rival Saad 83,633 votes.

PTI chairman left behind his rival from his native district Mianwali, NA-95 by bagging 204082 votes, whereas Obaidullah Shadikhel of PML-N could get 162,499 votes. Similarly, he overwhelmed JUI-Fazl’s Akram Durrani by receiving 24317 votes and his opponent pocketed 22514 votes from Bannu’s NA-35.

Imran’s handing a defeat to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of PML-N was also quite significant; he got 92,891 votes from NA-53 of the Federal Capital and Abbasi could manage 44,314 votes. Then, he proved too tough for his rival from MQM Ali Raza Abidi, who secured just 24,082 votes and Imran received 91,358 votes from NA-243, Karachi. It will be interesting to see which one out of these five seats, Imran retains. PTI chairman had won from three constituencies in 2013 elections and lost from one. He had returned from Mianwali, Rawalpindi and Peshawar and lost to Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore.