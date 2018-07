Indian truckers’ strike hits cotton trade, essential goods

MUMBAI: A nation-wide truckers´ strike in India entered its seventh day on Thursday, disrupting movement of essential commodities such as grains and vegetables, and hurting cotton trade in the world´s biggest producer of the fibre, industry officials said.

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a leading truckers´ body, began an indefinite strike from July 20 demanding reduction in central and state taxes on diesel by bringing the fuel under the ambit of the nationwide Goods and Service Tax.

"The shipment of cotton has stopped, leading to non-fulfilment of obligations by the exporters resulting in the problems of cancellation and delayed shipment," said Atul Ganatra, president of Cotton Association of India.

Cotton ginning factories were on the verge of closure because of the lack of raw material, said Ganatra, adding "traders are not able to move the cotton sold and payments are stuck due to non-movement of yarn". China, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Pakistan are the main buyers of Indian cotton.