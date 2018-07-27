Trump has ‘no intention’ to hit EU with auto tariffs

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump told EU President Jean-Claude Juncker he had no intention to follow through on an auto tariffs threat as he tried to engineer a trade war truce with Europe, a senior EU official said Thursday.

Trump and Juncker appeared to mend fences in the transatlantic trade war after White House talks on Wednesday, but the specifics of the agreement are vague.

"President Trump said it quite clearly in more private White House discussions that it was not his intention to apply these tariffs on cars," the EU official told reporters. The official said the talks were a success though he acknowledged "there is reason to be somewhat hesitant."

However he added: "President Trump wanted an agreement because there is enormous pressure in the United States against the trade war," he said. "But we must guard against all triumphalism. Nothing is set in stone," he warned.

Personal chemistry was a big part of the two sides seeing eye to eye, though the EU´s ability to trust the unpredictable Trump will remain an issue.

"On trust, we´ll see. It is difficult, but there is clearly to a certain extent good chemistry between Juncker and Trump. It helps. The human dimension is of crucial importance," the official said. As part of the truce, the EU side in a statement vaguely indicated it "wanted" more gas imports from the US and would "increase trade" in soybeans.

After the talks, Trump in a tweet underlined this factor: the EU will "start buying soybeans ... immediately (and) will be buying vast amounts of liquid natural gas!" But the EU official cautioned: "The EU wants to increase imports...the text does not say that the EU is committing to increase imports. It is not a declaration of intent."

And markets alone will decide on any increase in US soya bean imports to Europe, he added. "We are not going to turn into a Soviet style economy" that can order up more imports, the official said. The official said that the row over steel and aluminium tariffs, imposed by the US in June, were disconnected from the rest.

"As long as the tariff is applied, the EU countermeasures will apply too," he

said in reference to a wave of EU counter-tariffs on iconic US products such as motor cycles, whiskey and blue jeans. The first stage of the US-EU truce would be devoted to top officials drawing up a joint report within the next 120 days on where to take the negotiations.

"That brings us to the end of November and that may have some significance in terms of some electoral deadlines," he said, in reference to midterm elections in the United States. "This domestic dimension will play a role. Trump was willing to be positive and have a deal."