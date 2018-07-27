38 killed in southern Syria attacks

MOSCOW: At least 38 people were killed and dozens were wounded on Wednesday in a series of terror attacks in the As-Suwayda Governorate in south-western Syria, Alikhbaria TV channel reported.

According to the report, the terror attacks were carried out by the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) in the areas controlled by the Syrian government.Earlier, the official SANA news agency reported that a powerful explosion hit the city of As-Suwayda (92 km from Damascus). The terrorists detonated explosive devices near a market. Police killed four out of six suicide bombers.

The terror attacks were carried out along with the assaults on the settlements in the outskirts of As-Suwayda. The National Defence Forces repelled some these attacks. The armed gangs had intruded the territory from the border between Iraq and Jordan. The government troops were deployed to help the militias.