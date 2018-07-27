Nepal’s cabinet goes for paperless working for 1st time

KATHMANDU: Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and members of the Council of Ministers started using laptop computers in the cabinet on Thursday, as part of their previous commitment to go for the paperless governance functioning, a key aide to the prime minister said.

This was the first time in Nepal that the cabinet meeting was convened with the prime minister and cabinet minister using the laptop computers, Bishnu Rimal, the prime minister’s adviser to political affairs, said on Twitter. The adviser also tweeted a photograph where the ministers are seen using laptop computers at a close roundtable in the Cabinet Hall at the Prime Minister’s Office in Singhdurbar, the central administrative secretariat of the country where most of the crucial ministries are located in.

Officials said that the prime minister and ministers have got new laptop computers to be used for the cabinet meetings.The prime minister and the ministers will be given fresh usernames and One Time Password (OTP) to login and access the cabinet meeting agenda.

Chief Secretary of the cabinet will distribute the usernames and password to the prime minister and ministers at each cabinet meeting.In view of preventing possible disturbances or leaks during the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has installed the cell phone jammers at its premises, authorities said.