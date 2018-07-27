FA rejects Ozil charge, but admits mistake

BERLIN: The chief of the German Football Association (DFB) on Thursday rejected accusations of racism by Mesut Ozil, but admitted he should have done more to protect the midfielder against discriminatory abuse.

In a four-page statement announcing his decision to quit playing football for Germany on Sunday, Ozil singled out football federation (DFB) boss Reinhard Grindel with harsh words.

“In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” Ozil, who has Turkish roots, wrote Sunday in his lengthy farewell statement that unleashed a racism storm in Germany.

But Grindel rejected the charge four days on and has not yielded to calls for him to quit. “I say this openly that the personal criticism has affected me,” he said.

“I am even more sorry for my colleagues, the many people working on a voluntary basis and the employees in the DFB, to be branded in connection with racism. For the federation as well as for me personally, I firmly reject this.”

But Grindel acknowledged that he should have stepped in firmly to end the abuse against Ozil over a controversial photograph with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which led some to question the footballer’s loyalty to Germany.

“On hindsight, I should have clearly said what is obvious to me personally and to all of us as a federation: any form of racist hostility is unbearable, unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.”

“That’s valid in the case of Jerome Boateng, that’s valid for Mesut Ozil, and also valid for all players who have a migration background,” he said, adding that it was regrettable that the photo was “misused for racist slogans”.

In 2016, far-right leader Alexander Gauland took aim at defender Boateng, who was born in Berlin to a German mother and a Ghanaian father.