CAS dismisses Russian trio’s appeals

LAUSANNE: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Thursday dismissed appeals by Russian athletes Tatyana Lebedeva and Maria Abakumova and cyclist Ekaterina Gnidenko against their Olympic disqualifications for doping.

The trio were banned by the disciplinary committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after re-testing showed that “each athlete was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation”, notably testing positive for turinabol.

Abakumova and Lebedeva’s tests dated from the 2008 Beijing Games while Gnidenko tested positive in London four years later.

“Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed the appeals and confirmed the IOC disciplinary committee decisions,” CAS said in a statement.

“Accordingly: the disqualification of Ekaterina Gnidenko (track cycling) from the 2012 London Olympic Games is confirmed; the disqualification of Maria Abakumova (silver medallist in javelin) from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games is confirmed; the disqualification of Tatyana Lebedeva (silver medallist in long jump and triple jump) from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games is confirmed.”