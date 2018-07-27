Chairman holds NAB prosecutors’ meeting

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting at NAB headquarters, says a press release.

The meeting was attended by NAB’s deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability and other senior officers of NAB. The meeting reviewed the implementation status of decisions of Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan in NAB cases and directed that the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Honourable Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB directed to constitute a committee for ensuring the implementation the directives of Supreme Court in letter and spirit and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He directed Operations and Prosecution divisions to pursue the under trial cases in respective accountability Courts with complete preparation on the basis of solid evidence as per law.

Besides filing references in accountability courts, looted money would be recovered through vigorous prosecution as per law so that corrupt should be brought to justice and recovered looted money will be deposited in the national exchequer.