Water inflow in major rivers further jumps to 510,300 cusecs

Islamabad : Water inflow in all major rivers has further improved and on Wednesday it stood at 510,300 cusecs against outflow of 268,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) total water storage in the reservoirs has also increased to 4.456 million acre feet (MAF).

Water level in Tarbela Dam was 1486.86 feet, which was 100.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 279,600 cusecs against outflow of 80,000 cusecs. The water level in the Mangla Dam was recorded as 1139.45 feet, which was 99.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet and water inflow and outflow was recorded as 51,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 191,700, 180,200 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 89,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 56,200 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.