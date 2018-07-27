NAB chairman holds ‘Open kutchery’, listens to public complaints

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal while listening to public complainants during an ‘Open kutchery’, assured the complainants to resolve their complaints as per National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) as he firmly believes in ‘Accountability for All’ policy across the board.

The NAB chairman listen the public complaints of individuals. It is pertinent to mention here that the he had announced during his first address to NAB officers/officials that he would directly listen the complaints of public related to corruption and corrupt practices on the last Thursday of every month between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at NAB Headquarters.

Accordingly, NAB chairman as per his commitment, on Thursday listened to the complaints of people came from different parts of the country at NAB Headquarters and gave them assurance to resolve their problems as per law. The complainants thanked him for listening to their complaints personally.

It is important to mentioned here that NAB chairman not only himself hearing the public complaints of people individually but had also directed all DG’s of Regional Bureaus of NAB to listen public complaints related to corruption and corrupt practices at their respective Regional Bureaus on the last Thursday of every month between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. so that complaints which come under their jurisdiction as per law could be addressed. As per directions of NAB chairman, all Regional DGs of NAB, not only listened public complaints at respective Regional Bureaus but also issued necessary instructions for addressing public complaints as per law.

NAB chairman has directed all DGs of Regional Bureaus to ensure self respect of all the concomitants and respond to all the complaints expeditiously as per law and no leniency will be tolerated at any cost. NAB has again asked the complainants to be punctual and their complaints should be complete in all respect having necessary documenters, complete address and telephone numbers related to corruption of the concerned person (s) along with the computerised National Identity Card of the complainant.