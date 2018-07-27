Grammar Public School stars shine again!

Rawalpindi: Yet again, Grammar Public School achieved brilliance and its students showed 100 per cent result with flying colour, according to the results announced by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Rawalpindi, Grammar Public School, Saidpur Road Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, achieved 100% result, says a press release.

In science group, among girls, Zoya Rizwan secured 1068 marks with first position, Fatima Shahzad stood second while securing 1053 marks and Shahzeen Fatima stood third with 1047 marks. Whereas, in Science Group among boys, Nadeem Ahmed got first position by obtaining 1053 Marks, Waleed Khan stood second by obtaining 1052 Marks and Muhammad Shahzaib got 3rd Position by obtaining 1049 marks, says a press release.

In General Group among girls, Mahnoor, got first position by obtaining 971 Marks, Aqsa Shahzad, stood second by obtaining 957 Marks and Mishal Fatima got 3rd Position by obtaining 931 Marks. Among boys and girls 93 students got A+ while 30 students got A grade. The General Group of the school also showed 100% result.

The administrator of the school Shamim Haider Syed congratulated all the students, parents, teachers on the marvellous result and announced gold medal and cash prizes for the successful candidates in the annual prize distribution ceremony.