Century’s longest lunar eclipse tonight

Islamabad: The century’s longest lunar eclipse will happen tonight and will last until next morning.

According to the Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the eclipse will be witnessed from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa,

South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. It will have various stages and all of them will be visible in the country. Seen from the naked eye across the country, the eclipse will

last over 100 minutes making it the longest of the century. The penumbral eclipse will begin on July 27 at 10:15pm, while its partial phase will begin at

11:24pm and the total eclipse at 12:30am on July 28.

The greatest eclipse will be visible at 01:22PST on July 28. Later, its partial phase will begin at 03:19am, and the penumbral eclipse will end at 4:29am.

Mostly a lunar eclipse occurs twice or thrice a year, but today’s will be rare due to long duration and visibility across the world.