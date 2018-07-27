Trump postpones Putin visit as Pompeo defends stance on Russia

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday delayed a second summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, while his top diplomat insisted there was no let up against Moscow following the two leaders’ controversial meeting in Helsinki.

Facing mounting calls to release the details of Trump’s closed-door talks with Putin, the US administration stepped up its damage control operation, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo going before Congress to defend his boss.

The US president himself, under fire for plans to invite Putin to the White House in the fall, opted to delay until 2019 — pushing the talks back until Robert Mueller has completed his probe into Moscow’s election interference, according to National Security Advisor John Bolton.

And Pompeo went on the offensive to stress steps Trump has taken to show resolve against the Kremlin, stepping into a white-hot spotlight during a three-hour grilling by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The top diplomat said he would back bipartisan efforts in Congress to slap new sanctions on Russia in response to their meddling in the 2016 US election, and as a deterrent against meddling this year or in 2020.

“I personally made clear to the Russians that there will be severe consequences for interference in our democratic processes,” he said in his opening statement.But Pompeo remained frustratingly vague about perhaps the biggest question of all: what transpired in the private meeting between Trump and Putin?

Pompeo reaffirmed as official policy that the United States “rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea” — an issue on which Trump had appeared to waver.And with the US president accused — including by members of his own Republican Party — of casting doubt on the alliance’s founding principle of mutual defense, Pompeo sought to smooth ruffled feathers.

“NATO will remain an indispensable pillar of American national security,” he said. “We know weakness provokes our enemies, but strength and cohesion protect us.”

On the North Korea front, Pompeo also struck a resolute tone, warning that Washington will not let nuclear negotiations drag on with no success, amid criticism that Trump’s June Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un has so far yielded few results.

“We are engaged in patient diplomacy, but we will not let this drag out to no end,” Pompeo said.But while he insisted that North Koreans “understand precisely our definition of denuclearization and have agreed to denuclearize,” Pompeo also confirmed in the hearing that Pyongyang continues to make nuclear fissile material.

And he said he believes North Korea remains the most urgent national security threat to the United States.Lawmakers — and America’s allies around the world — have been eager to learn the details of Trump’s one-on-one July 16 meeting with Putin, including whether Trump made any secret promises to Putin or as-yet-undisclosed verbal agreements.