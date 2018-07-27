Houthis claim hitting Abu Dhabi airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Yemen´s Iranian-aligned Houthi movement said on Thursday it had attacked Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates with a drone, though it was not immediately clear if there was any damage or casualties.
There was no immediate comment from UAE authorities on the report on the Houthi-run Yemeni TV station Al Masirah. Abu Dhabi airport tweeted earlier in the day that there had been an incident involving a supply vehicle which had not affected operations, but it was unclear if it was referring to the same incident.
A United Arab Emirates official denied on Thursday reports that Yemen´s Iran-aligned Houthis had targeted the international airport in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. “Operations at the airport are business as usual,” the official told Reuters. The Houthi-run Yemeni TV station Al Masirah earlier said the group had attacked Abu Dhabi International Airport with a drone.
DUBAI: Yemen´s Iranian-aligned Houthi movement said on Thursday it had attacked Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates with a drone, though it was not immediately clear if there was any damage or casualties.
There was no immediate comment from UAE authorities on the report on the Houthi-run Yemeni TV station Al Masirah. Abu Dhabi airport tweeted earlier in the day that there had been an incident involving a supply vehicle which had not affected operations, but it was unclear if it was referring to the same incident.
A United Arab Emirates official denied on Thursday reports that Yemen´s Iran-aligned Houthis had targeted the international airport in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. “Operations at the airport are business as usual,” the official told Reuters. The Houthi-run Yemeni TV station Al Masirah earlier said the group had attacked Abu Dhabi International Airport with a drone.
Comments