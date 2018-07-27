Houthis claim hitting Abu Dhabi airport

DUBAI: Yemen´s Iranian-aligned Houthi movement said on Thursday it had attacked Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates with a drone, though it was not immediately clear if there was any damage or casualties.

There was no immediate comment from UAE authorities on the report on the Houthi-run Yemeni TV station Al Masirah. Abu Dhabi airport tweeted earlier in the day that there had been an incident involving a supply vehicle which had not affected operations, but it was unclear if it was referring to the same incident.

A United Arab Emirates official denied on Thursday reports that Yemen´s Iran-aligned Houthis had targeted the international airport in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. “Operations at the airport are business as usual,” the official told Reuters. The Houthi-run Yemeni TV station Al Masirah earlier said the group had attacked Abu Dhabi International Airport with a drone.