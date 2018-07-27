US threatens sanctions unless Turkey releases American pastor

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday blasted Turkey over its detention of an American Christian pastor and threatened Ankara with US sanctions unless the man was freed.

“To President (Tayyip) Erdogan and the Turkish government, I have a message on behalf of the president of the United States of America: release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences.

“If Turkey does not take immediate action to free this innocent man of faith and send him home to America, the United States will impose significant sanctions on Turkey until Pastor Andrew Brunson is free,” Pence said on behalf of President Donald Trump at an event hosted by the US State Department.

President Donald Trump demanded Turkey free an American pastor detained since 2016, warning the United States was ready to impose “large sanctions” against its NATO ally. “He is suffering greatly,” Trump said of 50-year-old pastor Andrew Brunson. “This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!” On Wednesday, a court in Turkey ruled that Brunson, who has been detained for the last 21 months, should be transferred to house arrest.

Brunson, who is from North Carolina and has worked in Turkey for more than 20 years, has been accused of helping the group which Ankara says was behind a failed military coup in 2016.

He has denied the charges but faces up to 35 years in jail if found guilty.Turkey will ‘never tolerate threats’: Turkey on Thursday said Ankara would “never tolerate threats” over detained US pastor Andrew Brunson after President Donald Trump demanded his release and warned Washington was ready to impose “large sanctions”.

“No-one dictates to Turkey. We will never tolerate threats from anybody. Rule of law is for everyone; no exception,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.