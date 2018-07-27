Trump accuses Twitter of targeting Republicans, offers no evidence

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump accused Twitter Inc on Thursday of restricting the visibility of prominent Republicans on its platform, without providing evidence, and he promised to investigate. “Twitter ‘SHADOW BANNING’ prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discrimiNatory and illegal practice at once!” the Republican president wrote in a Twitter post. The practice involves limiting the visibility of a user in search results, specifically in the auto-populated dropdown search box on Twitter. Trump’s comments followed a Vice news report on Wednesday that Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other Republicans including Donald Trump Jr’s spokesman were being “shadow banned. “”The notion that social media companies would suppress certain political points of view should concern every American. Twitter owes the public answers to what’s really going on,” McDaniel wrote on Twitter. Twitter did not have a comment on Trump’s tweet but a spokesperson said the company does not “shadow ban.”