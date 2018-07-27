Indian police detain 450 after violent minority protests

MUMBAI: Almost 450 people were in custody in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Thursday after clashes between thousands of protestors from the Maratha minority and police charging with batons and firing tear gas, officials said. Like other communities in India the Marathas, who make up around 30 percent of the western state’s 110 million people, want quotas or “reservations” to ensure they get jobs in the government and education. “We have detained 447 people for their involvement in arson and stone-pelting and action will be taken against them,” Deepak Deoraj, a spokesperson for Mumbai police, told AFP a day after the clashes on Wednesday. The protests, which began on Monday in the city of Thane and spread across the state, saw demonstrators set cars and buses on fire, throw stones at trains and block railways and two major roads.