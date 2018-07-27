Swim coach Bowman apologises for ‘inappropriate’ texts

IRVINE, United States: Bob Bowman, the longtime coach of swimming superstar Michael Phelps, has apologized for his role in “inappropriate” text messages sent in 2011 to a former Olympic swimmer Caroline Burckle.

The Orange County Register last week reported Burckle’s allegation that she received “aggressive” sexually graphic text messages and a voicemail from a phone belonging to Bowman in May of 2011, the year after she retired from the sport. Burckle, 32, told the newspaper the messages were sent by Bowman and Sean Hutchison.

Hutchison is the coach accused by former Olympian Ariana Kukors of sexually abusing her when she was a minor, although he has said they had a consensual relationship only after she became an adult.

“I regret the exercise of poor judgment in being involved one evening seven years ago with inappropriate communications,” Bowman said in a statement this week. “I promptly apologised to the person to whom the communications were sent, and my apology was accepted. “I have nothing further to say at this time.” According to the Register, USA Swimming’s then national team director Frank Busch wrote to Bowman in 2011 pointing out “the severity of this situation” and saying the messages caused Burckle “significant mental distress”.