MMA star McGregor makes plea deal to avoid jail time

NEW YORK: Irish mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn criminal court on Thursday to disorderly conduct, cutting a deal that allows him to avoid prison time over a New York brawl.

The 30-year-old, who is nicknamed “The Notorious,” had been charged with multiple counts of assault and criminal mischief after attacking a bus filled with Ultimate Fighting Championship contenders at the Barclays Center in April.

The frenzied attack injured two athletes.McGregor pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct in a fleeting court appearance, and was handed a punishment of five days’ community service and an anger management program. All felony counts were dropped.

But he was served with “orders of protection,” to stay away from three people. McGregor stood before the judge, looking somber in a dark suit and striped tie, for the brief appearance.

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the DA (district attorney) and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” a visibly relieved McGregor told reporters outside the court. “I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans — thank you for the support.” “Now it’s about getting back to business,” said his manager, Audie Attar.

He had faced up to seven years in prison if convicted on all counts, and was released on $50,000 bail following his arrest.